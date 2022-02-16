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193) NEMS - Antenas externas e internas ultra-compactas inteligentes
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113 views • February 16, 2022
Créditos à LA QUINTA COLUMNA.
DIRECTO NOCTURNO DE LA QUINTA COLUMNA - PROGRAMA 255: https://odysee.com/@laquintacolumna:8/DIRECTONOCTURNODELAQUINTACOLUMNA-PROGRAMA255-:6 | https://www.twitch.tv/videos/1299198347
ARTIGO | Antenas ultra-compactas magnetoeléctricas de banda dupla inteligente NEMS para colheita simultânea de energia sem fios e detecção de campos magnéticos
Ultra-compact dual-band smart NEMS magnetoelectric antennas for simultaneous wireless energy harvesting and magnetic field sensing
https://www.nature.com/articles/s41467-021-23256-z.pdf
MOPPE ou #ELECTROSMOGPORTUGAL
Movimento Português de Prevenção do Electrosmog
https://electrosmogportugal.weebly.com
https://www.brighteon.com/channels/electrosmogportugal
https://www.youtube.com/channel/UCi5gtFStWMfJRjwNVgulrsA/
DIRECTO NOCTURNO DE LA QUINTA COLUMNA - PROGRAMA 255: https://odysee.com/@laquintacolumna:8/DIRECTONOCTURNODELAQUINTACOLUMNA-PROGRAMA255-:6 | https://www.twitch.tv/videos/1299198347
ARTIGO | Antenas ultra-compactas magnetoeléctricas de banda dupla inteligente NEMS para colheita simultânea de energia sem fios e detecção de campos magnéticos
Ultra-compact dual-band smart NEMS magnetoelectric antennas for simultaneous wireless energy harvesting and magnetic field sensing
https://www.nature.com/articles/s41467-021-23256-z.pdf
MOPPE ou #ELECTROSMOGPORTUGAL
Movimento Português de Prevenção do Electrosmog
https://electrosmogportugal.weebly.com
https://www.brighteon.com/channels/electrosmogportugal
https://www.youtube.com/channel/UCi5gtFStWMfJRjwNVgulrsA/
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