Controversial Experiment Inserts Aerosol Particles Into Sky to Fight Climate Change. Crossroads 4-9-2024

A test was recently carried out to dim the earth by deflecting sunlight back into space. A “cloud brightening” operation was just carried out on a decommissioned aircraft carrier in San Francisco. The idea is to help fight alleged global warming by reducing the amount of sunlight. It’s part of a broader program of what’s known as solar geoengineering, and programs like this are beginning to gain momentum as a part of proposed solutions in climate policy.

In this live Q&A with Crossroads host Joshua Philipp, we’ll discuss this story and others, and answer questions from the audience.

