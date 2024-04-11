Controversial Experiment Inserts Aerosol Particles Into Sky to Fight Climate Change. Crossroads 4-9-2024
-
4,626 views April 9, 2024
Crossroads with JOSHUA PHILIPP
-
A test was recently carried out to dim the earth by deflecting sunlight back into space. A “cloud brightening” operation was just carried out on a decommissioned aircraft carrier in San Francisco. The idea is to help fight alleged global warming by reducing the amount of sunlight. It’s part of a broader program of what’s known as solar geoengineering, and programs like this are beginning to gain momentum as a part of proposed solutions in climate policy.
-
In this live Q&A with Crossroads host Joshua Philipp, we’ll discuss this story and others, and answer questions from the audience.
-
EpochTV $1 Sale: https://ept.ms/45l73b3
-
🔴 Watch ‘Final War’ Only On EpochTV: https://ept.ms/FinalWarCR_YT
-
⭕ Subscribe to our newsletter so you never miss an episode! 👉 https://ept.ms/CrossroadsExclusiveNew...
-
Watch ALL the Crossroads episodes 👉 https://bit.ly/46BJmxn
-
FAIR USE FOR EDUCATIONAL PURPOSES
-
Mirrored From:
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.