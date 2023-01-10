Create New Account
Prophecy & The New Year - The Warning and the War! The Case For Post August 15, 2023! By D. O'Connor
High Hopes
Published a day ago |
Mother & Refuge of the End Times


January 10, 2023


Latest blog post by Daniel O'Connor: In March of 2022, I wrote a post speculating about when the Warning could be, and I laid out several reasons why 2022 could make sense as the Year of the Warning. However, as I wrote in big, bold, red letters at the very top of that post, I was not predicting that the Warning would be in 2022!

Source: https://dsdoconnor.com/


📖​End Times Spiritual Warfare: Essential Prayers and Sacramentals for Deliverance and Protection!

https://www.amazon.com/dp/B0BPB44RFW


Mirrored from https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=SuL1nuM4yV8


christianprophecyreligionwarcatholicthe warningpredictionsaugust 152023daniel oconnor

