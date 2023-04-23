The Groomed Religions

A very short one since I hit you guys with a twelve minute video just yesterday :-) ...and this shows just one part of the satanists' overall spiritual barbed wire whereby the elite had long kept us intellectually confused, intimidated, emotionally hopeless, and thereby trapped for many centuries in their infinitely faceted religious house of mirrors.
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.