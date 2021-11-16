© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
Doctors and lawyers issue dire warning against the covid vaccine to high schools - August 9th, 2021 (SGT Report)
Follow
0
Share
Report
441 views • November 16, 2021
Dr. Sherri Tenpenny, Dr. Michael Yeadon, Dr. Peter McCollough, and Dr. Richard Fleming - Doctors and lawyers issue dire warning against the Covid "vaccine" to high schools - August 9th, 2021 (SGT Report)
Keywords
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.