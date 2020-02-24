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JOURNALIST BLOODIED BY VIOLENT BERNIE MOB
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40 views • February 24, 2020
Feb 23, 2020
War Room With Owen Shroyer
Owen Shroyer attended the Bernie rally in Austin Texas, but a violent mob of Bernie supporters surrounded him and attacked a member of the Infowars crew, highlighting the violence promoted by the radical left in America.
I use a Linux machine with LinuxMint OS.
https://linuxmint.com
Video editor Shotcut
War Room With Owen Shroyer
Owen Shroyer attended the Bernie rally in Austin Texas, but a violent mob of Bernie supporters surrounded him and attacked a member of the Infowars crew, highlighting the violence promoted by the radical left in America.
I use a Linux machine with LinuxMint OS.
https://linuxmint.com
Video editor Shotcut
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