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🇭🇺 What do you think — did the new PM of Hungary Magyar shit himself?
If I had to watch it — you have to too
1) Is it him? 2) Does someone own the book his wife published? 3) If for any reason anyone had a video out there of themselves with diarrhea, would they have another job ever again? — Yet they can win an election...
Another classic compromised psycho-pervert freak that (((TPTB))) love to have in power, to control behind the scenes.
Source @Rose-Not a Bot