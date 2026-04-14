🇭🇺 What do you think — did the new PM of Hungary Magyar shit himself?



If I had to watch it — you have to too



1) Is it him? 2) Does someone own the book his wife published? 3) If for any reason anyone had a video out there of themselves with diarrhea, would they have another job ever again? — Yet they can win an election...

Another classic compromised psycho-pervert freak that (((TPTB))) love to have in power, to control behind the scenes.

Source @Rose-Not a Bot