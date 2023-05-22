https://gettr.com/post/p2hmu4321bc
0520 American Patriots and the New Chinese United Against the CCP
Shawn 讲述4月17日众议院武器化小组听证会上他对政客们说的一番话的经过。
Shawn recounts what he said to politicians during the April 17 hearing of the House Weaponization Subcommittee.
#freemilesguo #freeyvettewang
#释放郭文贵 #释放王雁平
#nfsc #takedowntheccp
@officialdvs7 @NFSCSpeaks @S7gril
@mosenglish @moschinese
