STOP FLUSHING $600 A YEAR DOWN THE TOILET !!

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Interesting video on how to cut your home expenses and save money on toilet paper.
A family of five in the United States typically spends between $30 and $50+ per month on toilet paper, which totals $360 to $600+ annually.
That could amount to over $6,000 in ten years, that is cash you are literally flushing down the toilet.