British MoD says that "Shehed-type drone" that hit the British base in Cyprus on March 2nd was not launched from Iran

British Ministry or Defense says that "Shehed-type drone" that hit the British base in Cyprus on March 2nd was not launched from Iran.
Adding:
NO attack by Kurdish forces on Iran
Kurdish sources have denied reports of a grou,d operation by Kurdish separatists.
It looks like the CIA desperately wants the Kurds to fight their dirty wars, and therefore amplifies this psychological propaganda via its favourite propaganda outlets: Barak Ravid & Fox News.