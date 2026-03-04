British Ministry or Defense says that "Shehed-type drone" that hit the British base in Cyprus on March 2nd was not launched from Iran.

Adding:

NO attack by Kurdish forces on Iran

Kurdish sources have denied reports of a grou,d operation by Kurdish separatists.

It looks like the CIA desperately wants the Kurds to fight their dirty wars, and therefore amplifies this psychological propaganda via its favourite propaganda outlets: Barak Ravid & Fox News.



