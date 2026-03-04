BrighteonBrighteon UniversityBrightUBrighteon SocialBrightAnswers.AIBrightNews.AI
Advertising InfoFree NewsletterHelp Center
explore
my collections
featured channels
more from brighteon
help center & information
follow brighteon

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech.Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

Privacy Policy

British MoD says that "Shehed-type drone" that hit the British base in Cyprus on March 2nd was not launched from Iran
Cynthia's Pursuit of Truth
Cynthia's Pursuit of Truth
1356 followers
Follow
0
Download MP3
Share
Report
77 views • 2 days ago

British Ministry or Defense says that "Shehed-type drone" that hit the British base in Cyprus on March 2nd was not launched from Iran.

Adding:

NO attack by Kurdish forces on Iran

Kurdish sources have denied reports of a grou,d operation by Kurdish separatists.

It looks like the CIA desperately wants the Kurds to fight their dirty wars, and therefore amplifies this psychological propaganda via its favourite propaganda outlets: Barak Ravid & Fox News.


Keywords
politicsrussiaeventswarukrainecurrentrussianukrainiansmo
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.
Related videos

No related videos yet.

Recent News
DHS interdicts 6 smuggling boats, apprehends 82 migrants off the coast of California

DHS interdicts 6 smuggling boats, apprehends 82 migrants off the coast of California

Laura Harris
Texas AG Ken Paxton EXPANDS ban on gender treatments for minors to include mental health providers

Texas AG Ken Paxton EXPANDS ban on gender treatments for minors to include mental health providers

Kevin Hughes
Supreme Court blocks California policy on student gender disclosure, citing parents&#8217; rights

Supreme Court blocks California policy on student gender disclosure, citing parents’ rights

Laura Harris
Why Trump Has Already Lost: The Unwinnable War and the Shattered Illusion of American Power

Why Trump Has Already Lost: The Unwinnable War and the Shattered Illusion of American Power

Mike Adams
Qatar&#8217;s LNG Blackout: A Global Energy Catastrophe Unfolds

Qatar’s LNG Blackout: A Global Energy Catastrophe Unfolds

Mike Adams
The American Mind&#8217;s Bipartisan Brainwashing Cycle

The American Mind’s Bipartisan Brainwashing Cycle

Mike Adams
More from Brighteon
Brighteon StoreBrighteon.NewsBrighteon UniversityBrightUBrightAnswers.AI
Help & Information
Free NewsletterHelp CenterAdvertise with Brighteon
Follow Us
Brighteon.SocialBrighteon.ioGabGettrUSA.LifeTruth SocialMeWe

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

Privacy Policy

Account
Log In
Create an Account
Keyboard Shortcuts
Settings
Change Theme

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

Privacy Policy