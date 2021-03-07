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"THE ENEMY WITHIN" by Toots Sweet
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112 views • March 07, 2021
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http://www.tootssweet.com/ .,,,, A nation can survive its Fools, and even the Ambitious. But it cannot survive treason from within. An enemy at the gates is less formidable, for he is known and he carries his banners openly. But the traitor moves among those within the gate freely, his sly whispers rustling through all the galleys, heard in the very hall of government itself. For the traitor appears not a traitor—he speaks in the accents familiar to his victims, and wears their face and their garment, and he appeals to the baseness that lies deep in the hearts of all men. He rots the soul of a nation—he works secretly and unknown in the night to undermine the pillars of a city—he infects the body politic so that it can no longer resist. A murderer is less to be feared.......Cicero, 58 BC.
LYRICS
With a hidden agenda where it's cool to be a member to take Christmas out of December, hey it's just a fender bender as they dismember our Military and all its moral gathering like cattle in a corral while grazing they follow and teach the scalars from frats and all the spoiled brats who come out of caves like bats on command fist in hand to march in protest like subway rats fear mongers i wonder global warming or global war climate changed before it's no mystery it's history then take a still down ground zero remember our fallen heroes and ask yourself who's scaring who? predictable like the drip from a faucet what a disappointment they speak in rhythm with no meaning like hick ups so shut up i think for myself
The press the schools brain wash the fools and unwary with casual conversation repeating damnation one voice for salvation stamping out opposition with labels and insecurity defining common sense the minority putting a political future ahead of her most dedicated a bid for change you scream and holla well here's to fives for a ten why bother you still have ten dollars as you try to take God out of damn and the ole mighty dollar and replace it with Allah is your allegiance to us or Osama define change then pledge your allegiance to thee.. dictators ideologues radicals socialists communists fascists all roots from the same tree opposite the home of the free enterprise it's no surprise it's jealousy not greed when we exceed what we need it's up to you to succeed or fail lives not fair neither is nature you can't control either set aside your excuses be your own teacher be the start in your feature we'll greet ya on the red carpet what's next take from the right to give to the left what's the left.. theft
The Hollywood dopes smoke their dope they preach what a joke but i'll take a toke. The lunies the Cloony's write with a pen yet never stop talking like a Baldwin keep walking let your script do the talking are you old enough to listen without daddy's permission submissions your mission as you dedicate your vision of division on a collision course without revealing the source motivated by hating the hated the Hollywood elite's overstated hillbillies under rated your ideas are outdated fray when debated aggravated you crawl back to the comfort of the sedated you educated with a premeditated voyage to sabotage our most dedicated with an unchallenged point of view made out casts of the few with the courage to disagree with the distorted view you see the world to be..
As we know America's IMMIGRATION system has been broken for years.. But today, under el presidente , we NO longer have an immigration system, we have a TAX PAYER FUNDED WELCOME MAT !! . Because if Tootsie were President, the way i'd clean up this immigration MESS, would go something like this.. I would FIRST have a sit down with every third world liberal dictator from every OPPRESSIVE country around the world, who are literally LIVING like KINGS while the people they RULE OVER barely have the basic necessities simply to LIVE, and i would explain to them, that it's NOT the American Tax Payers JOB or OBLIGATION to take care of the people that have been neglecting for years, subsequently leaving them no choice but to come to America to escape the poverty of the TYRANNICAL government they currently live under for a better life ..
THEN i would lay out Tootsie's NEW IMMIGRATION DEAL which goes something like this…
If all you third world SLUM LORDS won't take care of your OWN people in a HUMANE fashion like ANY CIVILIZED nation should… America will.. BUT don't be surprised when you get the BILL for all the American TAX PAYER SERVICES GENEROUSLY PROVIDED by the GOOD HEARTS of the American PEOPLE while living ILLEGALLY in America..
http://www.tootssweet.com/ .,,,, A nation can survive its Fools, and even the Ambitious. But it cannot survive treason from within. An enemy at the gates is less formidable, for he is known and he carries his banners openly. But the traitor moves among those within the gate freely, his sly whispers rustling through all the galleys, heard in the very hall of government itself. For the traitor appears not a traitor—he speaks in the accents familiar to his victims, and wears their face and their garment, and he appeals to the baseness that lies deep in the hearts of all men. He rots the soul of a nation—he works secretly and unknown in the night to undermine the pillars of a city—he infects the body politic so that it can no longer resist. A murderer is less to be feared.......Cicero, 58 BC.
LYRICS
With a hidden agenda where it's cool to be a member to take Christmas out of December, hey it's just a fender bender as they dismember our Military and all its moral gathering like cattle in a corral while grazing they follow and teach the scalars from frats and all the spoiled brats who come out of caves like bats on command fist in hand to march in protest like subway rats fear mongers i wonder global warming or global war climate changed before it's no mystery it's history then take a still down ground zero remember our fallen heroes and ask yourself who's scaring who? predictable like the drip from a faucet what a disappointment they speak in rhythm with no meaning like hick ups so shut up i think for myself
The press the schools brain wash the fools and unwary with casual conversation repeating damnation one voice for salvation stamping out opposition with labels and insecurity defining common sense the minority putting a political future ahead of her most dedicated a bid for change you scream and holla well here's to fives for a ten why bother you still have ten dollars as you try to take God out of damn and the ole mighty dollar and replace it with Allah is your allegiance to us or Osama define change then pledge your allegiance to thee.. dictators ideologues radicals socialists communists fascists all roots from the same tree opposite the home of the free enterprise it's no surprise it's jealousy not greed when we exceed what we need it's up to you to succeed or fail lives not fair neither is nature you can't control either set aside your excuses be your own teacher be the start in your feature we'll greet ya on the red carpet what's next take from the right to give to the left what's the left.. theft
The Hollywood dopes smoke their dope they preach what a joke but i'll take a toke. The lunies the Cloony's write with a pen yet never stop talking like a Baldwin keep walking let your script do the talking are you old enough to listen without daddy's permission submissions your mission as you dedicate your vision of division on a collision course without revealing the source motivated by hating the hated the Hollywood elite's overstated hillbillies under rated your ideas are outdated fray when debated aggravated you crawl back to the comfort of the sedated you educated with a premeditated voyage to sabotage our most dedicated with an unchallenged point of view made out casts of the few with the courage to disagree with the distorted view you see the world to be..
As we know America's IMMIGRATION system has been broken for years.. But today, under el presidente , we NO longer have an immigration system, we have a TAX PAYER FUNDED WELCOME MAT !! . Because if Tootsie were President, the way i'd clean up this immigration MESS, would go something like this.. I would FIRST have a sit down with every third world liberal dictator from every OPPRESSIVE country around the world, who are literally LIVING like KINGS while the people they RULE OVER barely have the basic necessities simply to LIVE, and i would explain to them, that it's NOT the American Tax Payers JOB or OBLIGATION to take care of the people that have been neglecting for years, subsequently leaving them no choice but to come to America to escape the poverty of the TYRANNICAL government they currently live under for a better life ..
THEN i would lay out Tootsie's NEW IMMIGRATION DEAL which goes something like this…
If all you third world SLUM LORDS won't take care of your OWN people in a HUMANE fashion like ANY CIVILIZED nation should… America will.. BUT don't be surprised when you get the BILL for all the American TAX PAYER SERVICES GENEROUSLY PROVIDED by the GOOD HEARTS of the American PEOPLE while living ILLEGALLY in America..
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