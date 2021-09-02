DO I REALLY HAVE TO TELL YOU

Genesis 6:1 And it came to pass, when men began to multiply on the face of the earth, and daughters were born unto them,Genesis 6:2 That the sons of God saw the daughters of men that they were fair; and they took them wives of all which they chose.Genesis 6:3 And the LORD said, My spirit shall not always strive with man, for that he also is flesh: yet his days shall be an hundred and twenty years.Genesis 6:4 There were giants in the earth in those days; and also after that, when the sons of God came in unto the daughters of men, and they bare children to them, the same became mighty men which were of old, men of renown.Ecclesiastes 1:9 The thing that hath been, it is that which shall be; and that which is done is that which shall be done: and there is no new thing under the sun.We are living in a time of prophecy, "MARK OF THE BEAST SYSTEM/TECHNOLOGY". This is the beginning of it. The same thing the fallen angels were doing with the whole creation and mankind, they are yet doing it right now. Satan and Fallen Angels are altering changing mankind, everything using their technologies, vaccines, etc. The scriptures lets us know as it was in the Days of Noah so shall it be in the coming of the Son of Man, Christ Mashiach. Whatever was done before the flood is being done now. All the events in the world today is leading to Revelation 13:16-18. Prepare (Spiritually (Christ), Mentally, Emotionally and Physically(Staying Healthy and Strong)) for what is ahead even with the engineered events (food and water shortage) all of which serves a purpose if The Most High and Christ is allowing it to happen. The Most High and Christ is in control and he is with his true people. Turn to Christ in the True doctrine/gospel not pagan churches while there is still time. Follow his commandments, turn away from paganism churches and pagan holiday/celebrations. Read Acts 2:38, Romans 1:16, Acts 10 chapter, Romans 9 chapter, Romans 10 chapter and Romans 11 chapter. Blessings:)))Free HD Stock Footage & 4K Videos!Fair UseCopyright Disclaimer Under Section 107 of the Copyright Act 1976, allowance is made for "fair use" for purposes such as criticism, comment, news reporting, teaching, scholarship, and research. Fair use is a use permitted by copyright statute that might otherwise be infringing. Non-profit, educational or personal use tips the balance in favor of fair use. No copyright infringement intended.