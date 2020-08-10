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VIDEO: Austin Police Reopen Greenbelt After Mayor Illegally Deploys Contact Tracers
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44 views • August 10, 2020
Aug 9, 2020
The Alex Jones Show
Leftist mayor Steve Adler goes for a power grab of Austin's parks
Source: https://banned.video/watch?id=5f3082f168370e02f2b7b6f0
The Alex Jones Show
Leftist mayor Steve Adler goes for a power grab of Austin's parks
Source: https://banned.video/watch?id=5f3082f168370e02f2b7b6f0
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