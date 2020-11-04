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The David Knight Show (4November20 Full Show)
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91 views • November 04, 2020
The David Knight Show Mon-Fri 8:00am-11:00am CST at banned.video/channel/the-david-knight-show
For viral content, in-depth insights and breaking news be sure to follow David Knight on Parlor and Twitter @Libertytarian
Topics By Timecode:
— 00:04:31 I was thrown out of 2 EMPTY hotels for refusing to wear a mask but GOP Gov Abbott says I can vote in CROWDED polling places w/o one — GOP is NON-ESSENTIAL
— 00:13:56 Bass Pro Shops and their insane “solution” to in-store Santa visits — we’re SCROOGED
— 00:22:44 Canadian & UK leaders say lockdown may be lifted for Christmas IF we obey — but then put on again after Christmas. It’s conditioning, not a pandemic
— 00:32:14 UK radio host destroys UK govt pandemic “scientist” LIVE on air
— 00:51:02 & Rockefeller Foundation join forces w CIA-funded Palantir for global tracking and global “mark of the beast” ID
— 01:05:04 Alex Jones joins: Media coup against presidential election
— 01:39:05 Election results other than the presidential election
— 01:47:54 More money spent on 2020 SC Senate race than 2000 Bush-Gore national presidential race
— 01:56:56 Two heroes of liberty that show how to fight from the bottom-up against top-down tyranny
Our healthy and delicious storable foods are now available with the shortest lead time we’ve had in months!
https://www.infowarsstore.com/health-and-wellness/food?ims=nmudw&;utm_campaign=foodbis&utm_source=brighteon&utm_medium=Text+Link&utm_content=foodbis
For viral content, in-depth insights and breaking news be sure to follow David Knight on Parlor and Twitter @Libertytarian
Topics By Timecode:
— 00:04:31 I was thrown out of 2 EMPTY hotels for refusing to wear a mask but GOP Gov Abbott says I can vote in CROWDED polling places w/o one — GOP is NON-ESSENTIAL
— 00:13:56 Bass Pro Shops and their insane “solution” to in-store Santa visits — we’re SCROOGED
— 00:22:44 Canadian & UK leaders say lockdown may be lifted for Christmas IF we obey — but then put on again after Christmas. It’s conditioning, not a pandemic
— 00:32:14 UK radio host destroys UK govt pandemic “scientist” LIVE on air
— 00:51:02 & Rockefeller Foundation join forces w CIA-funded Palantir for global tracking and global “mark of the beast” ID
— 01:05:04 Alex Jones joins: Media coup against presidential election
— 01:39:05 Election results other than the presidential election
— 01:47:54 More money spent on 2020 SC Senate race than 2000 Bush-Gore national presidential race
— 01:56:56 Two heroes of liberty that show how to fight from the bottom-up against top-down tyranny
Our healthy and delicious storable foods are now available with the shortest lead time we’ve had in months!
https://www.infowarsstore.com/health-and-wellness/food?ims=nmudw&;utm_campaign=foodbis&utm_source=brighteon&utm_medium=Text+Link&utm_content=foodbis
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