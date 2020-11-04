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The David Knight Show (4November20 Full Show)
The David Knight Show
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91 views • November 04, 2020
The David Knight Show Mon-Fri 8:00am-11:00am CST at banned.video/channel/the-david-knight-show

For viral content, in-depth insights and breaking news be sure to follow David Knight on Parlor and Twitter @Libertytarian

Topics By Timecode:
— 00:04:31 I was thrown out of 2 EMPTY hotels for refusing to wear a mask but GOP Gov Abbott says I can vote in CROWDED polling places w/o one — GOP is NON-ESSENTIAL

— 00:13:56 Bass Pro Shops and their insane “solution” to in-store Santa visits — we’re SCROOGED

— 00:22:44 Canadian & UK leaders say lockdown may be lifted for Christmas IF we obey — but then put on again after Christmas. It’s conditioning, not a pandemic

— 00:32:14 UK radio host destroys UK govt pandemic “scientist” LIVE on air

— 00:51:02 & Rockefeller Foundation join forces w CIA-funded Palantir for global tracking and global “mark of the beast” ID

— 01:05:04 Alex Jones joins: Media coup against presidential election

— 01:39:05 Election results other than the presidential election

— 01:47:54 More money spent on 2020 SC Senate race than 2000 Bush-Gore national presidential race

— 01:56:56 Two heroes of liberty that show how to fight from the bottom-up against top-down tyranny

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Keywords
trumpalex jonesinfowarspoliticsradiodavid knightgovernmentcapitalismprotestslibertarianriotscoronavirus
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© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

Privacy Policy