Biden Has Declared War on 80 Million Americans - 9/10/2021

Joe Biden, White House occupier, took the stage on September 9, 2021 and basically said the U.S. constitution means nothing in comparison to his "executive" power and he offered up his decrees of businesses with more than 100 employees being "fined" if they do not mandate vaccines.



Then the old man decided to yell at Americans about "losing patience" with them, before threatening to have Governors that stand up against his tyrannical decrees "removed," again using the full force of the executive branch.



The Citizens Free Press reported that within hours of the dictatorial speech, more than 20 states had already announced their opposition and upcoming court challenges.



Updated list of states that are suing Biden — Alaska, Montana, Wyoming, Utah, South Dakota, Nebraska, Oklahoma, Texas, Missouri, Iowa, Arkansas, Idaho, Indiana, Tennessee, Mississippi, Alabama, Georgia, Florida, South Carolina, West Virginia, and Arizona.

Over the next few days we should be seeing a few more states turn red on the map above when they declare their opposition to the new dictator decrees, as more speak out and/or file lawsuits