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Not Just Skin
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257 views • July 06, 2021
In Finland it is "medically necessary" in only 1 out of 16,000 men. Less than their lifetime risk of being struck by lightning at 1 in 12,000.
The problem is that US doctors don't know standard care for a natural foreskin, only how to cut them off.
The problem is that US doctors don't know standard care for a natural foreskin, only how to cut them off.
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