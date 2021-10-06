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Secret Space Shocker Joseph Powell Draco Reptilian Rule of Earth
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324 views • October 06, 2021
Secret space recruit Joseph Powell in his interview with James Rink on Super Soldier Talk (Rumble) recount a shocking tale of being tortured, raped, killed, and part of Satanic rituals, military missions off world, and it becomes clear that the whole situation is controlled by these Draco reptilians, who have earth and humanity enslaved, and most of us do not even realize it.
I will be posting two excerpts from the Super Soldier Talk channel (Rumble) of SSP soldier Joseph Powell who is witness to DRACO REPTILIAN control of human factions in the break-away world known as secret space.
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Christian, sermon, shapeshifter, reptilian, reptilian shapeshifter, devil, alien, demon, news, United States, alien abduction, black ops, secret society, bible, David Icke, demonic distortion, zero point energy, eternal, biowarfare, MK Ultra, mind control, technology, time travel, Drako, timeline, CERN, chrononaut, black ops, deep state, gang stalking, targeted individual, raptor, church, doctrine, scripture, bible, JEHOVAH, Holy Spirit, Jesus Christ, Isaiah, prophesy,
I will be posting two excerpts from the Super Soldier Talk channel (Rumble) of SSP soldier Joseph Powell who is witness to DRACO REPTILIAN control of human factions in the break-away world known as secret space.
Support Richard Bruce Truth Ministries:
http://www.freeourworld.org/DONATE-PAGE.html
Or send to:
Richard Bruce Truth Ministries
P.O. Box 8671
Calabasas, CA 91372
USA
Alternate Video Sites:
https://www.bitchute.com/channel/e9oV7zTdtx26/
https://www.brighteon.com/channels/richardbruce
https://www.youtube.com/channel/UCY71q12u4OIUJGOg5MAlttQ/videos?view_as=subscriber
Christian, sermon, shapeshifter, reptilian, reptilian shapeshifter, devil, alien, demon, news, United States, alien abduction, black ops, secret society, bible, David Icke, demonic distortion, zero point energy, eternal, biowarfare, MK Ultra, mind control, technology, time travel, Drako, timeline, CERN, chrononaut, black ops, deep state, gang stalking, targeted individual, raptor, church, doctrine, scripture, bible, JEHOVAH, Holy Spirit, Jesus Christ, Isaiah, prophesy,
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