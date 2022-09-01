Iconoclast: Biblical Immigration

A plan of immigration existed in ancient Israel. It is represented in the Noahide Laws: 7 in the Talmud but only 4 in the New Testament(Acts 15:29)

1) abstain from what has been sacrificed to idols, and

2) abstain from blood, and

3) abstain from what has been strangled, and

4) abstain from sexual immorality.

If you keep yourselves from these, you will do well. Farewell.





This is similar to today's general plan of immigration and assimilation as propounded by one of American's founders, John Adams 4th President:

1. Willing to learn English

2. Learn and Appreciate our Founding Principles

3. Pledge Allience and Fidelity to America

4. Willing to work for the American Community

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Without joining to the American community, a mass influx of migrants is not migration but an invasion.

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