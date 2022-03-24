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FJ and Attorney Mary Holland from CHD Discuss All things Covid, Mandates, Vax, FAA, FDA, Lawsuits, Media and Remedies!
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193 views • March 24, 2022
It's been a year since we had Mary on the Channel, and we discuss much of what has happened, what is happening and perspectives on the Big Picture, a well as much detail. Concepts to think about! Enjoy!
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