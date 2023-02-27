Create New Account
Support Your Freedom to Speak:
Oncologist Dr.Williams Makis: "I Have Never Seen Nothing Like This" 0 0
449 views
channel image
Diggtrueinfor17
Published 20 hours ago |

I ran the largest Nuclear Medicine Theranostics Lutetium-based (177Lu-DOTATATE) Cancer Treatment Program in North America, in Edmonton, Alberta, at Cross Cancer Institute, sponsored by University of Alberta and Alberta Health Services (AHS), authorized and funded by Health Canada.
Follow us👇👇👇
OTHER PLATFORMS:
Rumble: https://rumble.com/c/DiggTrueInfor17
Bitchute: https://www.bitchute.com/channel/DcIgI3pbhSbj/
Odysee: https://odysee.com/@Diggtrueinfor17:1
Twitter: https://twitter.com/diggtrueinfor17/status/1626145691096477697?s=20
Telegram: https://t.me/DiggTrueInfor

Keywords
healthnewspoliticsworld

FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world

Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.

Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.

The views and opinions expressed in this video do not necessarily represent the views of Brighteon or its affiliates.
Related videos

logo

Brighteon © 2023 All Rights Reserved. Privacy | Terms All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for content uploaded by contributing content providers.

Open a support ticket