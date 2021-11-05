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Organharvesting in China is a billiondollar business
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20 views • November 05, 2021
1. Forced Organ Harvesting: Tribunal Estimated Organ Trade Worth $1 Billion per year. The biggest victims of the this traffic in human flesh are members of the Chinese religious group Falun Gong.
https://www.brighteon.com/2372025a-8745-487a-8d62-f2028a1bfadd
2. This video is quite disturbing. The Hollywood elite is having a satanistic cannibalistic party led by their high priestess Marina Abramovic.
https://brandnewtube.com/watch/this-video-is-quite-disturbing-ritualistic_eMERW9RrLMYqFfB.html
3. 'Why Won't You Answer My Questions?': John Kennedy Grills Biden Judicial Nominee. He cant even answer how many genders there are afraid of offending the LGBTQ mafia
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=77k75TDadtQ
4. Here is a breaking news about Navy Seals raiding a cargo ship full of smuggled Children. Save the children and may the satanist pedophiles burn in hell.
https://www.brighteon.com/6e43b1ac-3d93-42cd-90dc-d9882329f7ff
5. "Equity" Means Institutional Racism Against White People. Equity has replaced equality. It is the new political buzzword used to push race based communism and actual institutional racism against White people.
https://brandnewtube.com/watch/quot-equity-quot-means-institutional-racism-against-white-people_aV6BBKwICIkmD5d.html
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https://www.brighteon.com/2372025a-8745-487a-8d62-f2028a1bfadd
2. This video is quite disturbing. The Hollywood elite is having a satanistic cannibalistic party led by their high priestess Marina Abramovic.
https://brandnewtube.com/watch/this-video-is-quite-disturbing-ritualistic_eMERW9RrLMYqFfB.html
3. 'Why Won't You Answer My Questions?': John Kennedy Grills Biden Judicial Nominee. He cant even answer how many genders there are afraid of offending the LGBTQ mafia
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=77k75TDadtQ
4. Here is a breaking news about Navy Seals raiding a cargo ship full of smuggled Children. Save the children and may the satanist pedophiles burn in hell.
https://www.brighteon.com/6e43b1ac-3d93-42cd-90dc-d9882329f7ff
5. "Equity" Means Institutional Racism Against White People. Equity has replaced equality. It is the new political buzzword used to push race based communism and actual institutional racism against White people.
https://brandnewtube.com/watch/quot-equity-quot-means-institutional-racism-against-white-people_aV6BBKwICIkmD5d.html
You may support me through Wise, former TransferWise, Denny Abrahamsson Kasikorn Bank, Branch: Maya Chiangmai Account: 282-2-12059-0 SwiftCode: KASITHBK. Thailand. In Sweden Swish to Denny Abrahamsson 0732500665
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