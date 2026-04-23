Strait of Hormuz: Crypto Scam Targets Vessels, Risks Sanctions Disaster

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-Fraudsters impersonate Iranian authorities, demanding cryptocurrency payments from stranded ships for safe passage through Strait.
-Marisks warns messages are scams, not Iranian, amid closure of critical global energy chokepoint waterway.
-Scam instructs documentation submission, assigns crypto fees, promises transit; link to vessel attack remains unverified.
-Rising tensions and tariff rumors increase vulnerability to fraud exploiting uncertainty in vital energy routes.
-Paying crypto fees risks sanctions violations, authorities warn transactions may constitute support to restricted entities.
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