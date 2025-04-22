BrighteonBrighteon UniversityBrighteon Social
Russian FPV drones smash enemy tanks, comms, and drones in Donetsk standoff
Russian FPV drones smash enemy tanks, comms, and drones in Donetsk standoff. 

Adding, the following from 'Sputnik': 

🚨Ukraine ‘WILLING’ TO CEDE 20% of land for ‘de facto’ recognition

Trump is set to unveil his peace plan for Ukraine within the next three days, with new details emerging about a potential peacekeeping force, according to The New York Post.

What does the reported plan entail?

1️⃣Deploying European forces to Ukraine could help end the conflict and enforce a ceasefire if a deal is reached.

2️⃣A separate peacekeeping force is also under consideration, consisting of Russians, Ukrainians, and a third non-NATO country to monitor the ceasefire.

3️⃣The US may be involved, not with "boots on the ground," but through monetary support alongside a third party.

4️⃣The US could recognize Crimea as Russian territory, The Wall Street Journal reported on Sunday.

Russia sees no possibility for compromise on the issue of deploying foreign troops in Ukraine, Russian Foreign Minister Lavrov previously stated. The plans of some EU countries to send “peacekeepers” to Ukraine are a PROVOCATIVE MOVE designed to perpetuate false illusions in Kiev.

Keywords
politicsrussiaeventswarukrainecurrentrussianukrainiansmo
