Fuuun Gokuu Ninden (1996, Playstation)

Fuuun Gokuu Ninden (風雲悟空忍伝, roughly "Wind and Clouds Wukong Ninja Legend") is platformer. The developer is unclear, it was probably developed by AI Electronics and Santos. The game was published by Aicom and only came out in Japan. Originally, the game was to published by Santos for the SNES under the name Super Ninja Goku.



The game is very loosely based on the novel Journey to the West. You play Monkey King (Gokuu/Wukong) and his two companions Hakkei (Zhu Bajie/Pigsy) and Sagojou (Sha Wujing/Friar Sand/Sandy) who need to find four golden tablets before the Great Demon King of Darkness does.



Similar to Konami's Ninja Turtles games on the Game Boy, you select one character of the three companions to play for the current level. If one character is defeated, i.e. loose all his health, you play the current sub-level with another character. If all characters are defeated, it's game over. All three characters play differently. Monkey King is the fastest. He can jump very high and controls well. Hakkei is a bit inert, but has more health and a weapon with a wider reach. Sagojou can only jump low, but has a double jump. Each character has his own special attack. Using the attack will deplete an energy score. The energy can be refilled by collecting coloured balls. The balls can be collected in the levels and are also left behind by defeated enemies. After finishing a level, you can use the energy also to restore health to the three characters, as health is not restored between levels otherwise. The only other option to regain health is by collecting hearts. Apart from hearts and balls, you can also find an item which gives you temporary invincibility. Each level is divided into several sub-levels, two of them ending with a mid-boss. Apart from hitting enemies with your weapon or special attack, you can also grab enemies and throw them, including bosses. Also, some projectiles can be caught and thrown.

