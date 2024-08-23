BrighteonBrighteon UniversityBrighteon Social
Advertising InfoFree NewsletterHelp Center
explore
my collections
featured channels
more from brighteon
help center & information
follow brighteon

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

Privacy Policy

Fuuun Gokuu Ninden (1996, Playstation)
FuerstBitmarck
FuerstBitmarck
4 followers
Follow
0
Download MP3
Share
Report
19 views • 8 months ago

Fuuun Gokuu Ninden (風雲悟空忍伝, roughly "Wind and Clouds Wukong Ninja Legend") is platformer. The developer is unclear, it was probably developed by AI Electronics and Santos. The game was published by Aicom and only came out in Japan. Originally, the game was to published by Santos for the SNES under the name Super Ninja Goku.

The game is very loosely based on the novel Journey to the West. You play Monkey King (Gokuu/Wukong) and his two companions Hakkei (Zhu Bajie/Pigsy) and Sagojou (Sha Wujing/Friar Sand/Sandy) who need to find four golden tablets before the Great Demon King of Darkness does.

Similar to Konami's Ninja Turtles games on the Game Boy, you select one character of the three companions to play for the current level. If one character is defeated, i.e. loose all his health, you play the current sub-level with another character. If all characters are defeated, it's game over. All three characters play differently. Monkey King is the fastest. He can jump very high and controls well. Hakkei is a bit inert, but has more health and a weapon with a wider reach. Sagojou can only jump low, but has a double jump. Each character has his own special attack. Using the attack will deplete an energy score. The energy can be refilled by collecting coloured balls. The balls can be collected in the levels and are also left behind by defeated enemies. After finishing a level, you can use the energy also to restore health to the three characters, as health is not restored between levels otherwise. The only other option to regain health is by collecting hearts. Apart from hearts and balls, you can also find an item which gives you temporary invincibility. Each level is divided into several sub-levels, two of them ending with a mid-boss. Apart from hitting enemies with your weapon or special attack, you can also grab enemies and throw them, including bosses. Also, some projectiles can be caught and thrown.

Keywords
playstationplatformersantosai electronicsaicomwukongjourney to the west
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.
Related videos
More from Brighteon
Brighteon StoreBrighteon.NewsBrighteon University
Help & Information
Free NewsletterHelp CenterAdvertise with Brighteon
Follow Us
Brighteon.SocialBrighteon.ioGabGettrUSA.LifeTruth SocialMeWe

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

Privacy Policy

Account
Log In
Create an Account
Settings
Change Theme

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

Privacy Policy