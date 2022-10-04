Welcome To Proverbs Club.Store Up And Contemplate Proverbs.

Proverbs 4:21 (NIV).

21) Do not let them out of your sight,

keep them within your heart;

Proverbs Club Commentary.

Research and recall specific proverbs.

Bring them to mind to light your narrow path.

