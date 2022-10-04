Welcome To Proverbs Club.Store Up And Contemplate Proverbs.
Proverbs 4:21 (NIV).
21) Do not let them out of your sight,
keep them within your heart;
Proverbs Club Commentary.
Research and recall specific proverbs.
Bring them to mind to light your narrow path.
