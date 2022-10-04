© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
This channel has partnered with the Brighteon Store and receives a small commission from all sales generated from an affiliate link.
Click the shop now button below to help out this channel.
Welcome To Proverbs Club.Store Up And Contemplate Proverbs.
Proverbs 4:21 (NIV).
21) Do not let them out of your sight,
keep them within your heart;
Proverbs Club Commentary.
Research and recall specific proverbs.
Bring them to mind to light your narrow path.
https://pc1.tiny.us/2fm7c965
#proverbs #do #not #out #your #sight #keep #them #within #your #heart