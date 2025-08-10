BrighteonBrighteon UniversityBrighteon SocialBrighteon.AI
Meeting in Alaska is potentially a dangerous situation - Mark Sleboda, part 2
Cynthia's Pursuit of Truth
1302 followers
153 views • 23 hours ago

DANGEROUS for Putin to meet Trump in Alaska – analyst

💬 International relations analyst Mark Sleboda is “SHOCKED” by the idea of holding the Putin–Trump summit in Alaska, calling it “a potentially dangerous situation, him going to the US in a situation like this.”

💬 Sleboda warned that “Trump doesn’t obviously have control over his own government and society. He himself survived two assassination attempts.” Worse, Trump has “TRIED TO KILL how many foreign leaders so far? He killed Soleimani and just GLOATED about it. He assisted Israel in decapitation strikes against Hamas, against Hezbollah, against Iran. That’s a PATTERN.”

💬 As for Trump’s mindset? “There’s no telling what’s going on inside his head because he’s not rational. He is not a logical person."

politicsrussiaeventswarukrainecurrentrussianukrainiansmo
