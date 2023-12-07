Weak Men - Stop Whining That You Dont Have A Girlfriend And Get BUSY BEING MEN

I recently cracked a joke on one of my shows stating that I wanted to have 10 more white babies. Since I got such negative backlash on that, it's no longer a joke, I want 10 gorgeous white women to get Knocked Up by me and have my kids because white babies are beautiful and the world needs more white people.

The left wing beta males out there weren't critical of me because they especially hate me in any way what they hate is the fact that I can call for pussy and get it and they can't even if they pay for it. Beta males complain about everything including women wanting nothing to do with them instead of going out of their way to become desirable two women, they just stay home and play video games avoiding the responsibility of being men. It's extremely Unbecoming and as a heterosexual male who enjoys the company of masculine men, I can tell you that beta males have no place being anywhere near me. If you remain a beta meal, everyone's just going to take things from you and give you nothing in return for your time effort and money.

Get masculine fast or forever be removed from the breeding cycle.





#Men #women #dating #relationships #weakmen #betamale #betacuck #love #unconditionallove #masculinity #masculine #manup #feminine





