ChainLocks Explained: Safeguarding the Firo Network Against Attacks

Learn about what Chainlocks are, how it works on a high level and what problems it seeks to solve.
ChainLocks allow:
* near-instant finality of blocks (secure 1 confirmation transactions)
* 51% attack protection
Find out more:
https://github.com/dashpay/dips/blob/master/dip-0008.md
https://firo.org/2021/01/28/chainlocks-activated-mainnet.html
https://firo.org
