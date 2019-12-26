What in the World Are They Spraying - Griffin, Murphy, Wittenberger - 2010

Everyone has seen the persistent Chemtrail/Geo-Engineering come terra-forming "con-trails," as streaks of white to gray clouds trailing behind jet aircraft. They stretch from horizon to horizon as the day progresses in a lattice-work filling the sky with a murky haze.



These are not mere water vapor trails from jet engines, they are too persistent, yet very little has been said as to what they are, who is doing this, and why. This video, provides compelling evidence and puts forth well reasoned arguments toward answering these questions.



This unveiling of this decades long story hidden by obfuscation in the press, is one of multi-billion dollar programs involving scientists, corporations, and governments intent on drastically changing the Earth's climate. By controlling the weather, altering the chemical composition of the atmosphere, soil, and water they purport to protect the environment for the betterment of mankind.



Although officials insist that these programs are only in the discussion phase, prevarication at best, evidence is abundant, literally falling from the sky, that they have been underway in some degree since the early 1950s. These programs are proving to be devastating to the health of crops, wildlife, humanity, and all life of our planet.



We are being sprayed with tons of highly toxic substances without our knowledge or consent. The insult to this injury is when discovered and confronted, they LIE to us about it.