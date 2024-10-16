How to Amend a Separation Agreement When Both Parties Consent

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
Amending a separation agreement when both parties agree is a straightforward process. This video outlines the steps, from reviewing the original agreement to negotiating new terms and filing the amendment. For more information, visit https://separationagreementontario.ca/revisiting-separation-agreements-significant-life-changes/ or call (647) 254-0909 for legal assistance in Ontario.