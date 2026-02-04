Brighteon Broadcast News, Feb 4, 2026 – AI Bots Form New Religions as Humans Become SkyNet Terminators

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
This channel has partnered with the Brighteon Store and receives a small commission from all sales generated from an affiliate link.
Click the shop now button below to help out this channel.
Stay informed on current events, visit www.NaturalNews.com
- Introduction and Segment Overview (0:00)
- Dog Video and Belgian Malinois Breed (1:27)
- Introduction of Brighte Videos and AI Avatars (6:16)
- Jane Lynn's Report on Protein Powders (7:44)
- Ethical Use of AI Avatars and Social Media Platforms (12:09)
- Impact of GLP Weight Loss Drugs on Mental Health (29:13)
- Valentine's Day Sale and Health Ranger Store (56:19)
- Financial Advice and Counterparty Risk (56:37)
- Project Vault and Critical Mineral Shortages (1:11:55)
- Conclusion and Final Thoughts (1:21:59)
- Critical Minerals Shortage and Technological Challenges (1:22:16)
- Unique Properties of Elements and the Limits of Substitution (1:25:57)
- The Long-Term Gap in Technological Advancement (1:28:21)
- Health and Economic Implications of Unhealthy Population (1:31:06)
- The Role of Big Pharma and the Federal Reserve in America's Decline (1:33:30)
- The Fight for Access to Natural Medicine (1:42:09)
- The Impact of Legislative Bans on Consumers (1:47:24)
- The Science and Safety of Hemp Products (2:05:39)
- The Role of Education and Self-Responsibility in Health (2:11:57)
- The Future of Hemp and Natural Medicine (2:29:11)
Watch more independent videos at http://www.brighteon.com/channel/hrreport
▶️ Support our mission by shopping at the Health Ranger Store - https://www.healthrangerstore.com
▶️ Check out exclusive deals and special offers at https://rangerdeals.com
▶️ Sign up for our newsletter to stay informed: https://www.naturalnews.com/Readerregistration.html
Watch more exclusive videos here:
🔴 Brighteon: https://www.brighteon.com/channels/hrreport
🔴 Rumble: https://rumble.com/c/HealthRangerReport
🔴 Bitchute: https://www.bitchute.com/channel/naturalnews
Follow us on all our social platforms:
🔴 Telegram: https://t.me/RealHealthRanger
🔴 Parler: https://app.parler.com
🔴 Gab: https://gab.com/NaturalNews
🔴 Brighteon.io: Brighteon.io/HealthRanger
🔴 Brighteon.Social: https://brighteon.social/@HealthRanger
🔴 USA Life: https://usa.life/naturalnews
🔴 Gettr: https://gettr.com/user/naturalnews
🔴 Truthsocial: https://truthsocial.com/@NaturalNews
🔴 Mewe: https://mewe.com/p/naturalnews
🔴 Telegram: https://t.me/naturalnewsofficial
🔴 Spreely: https://social.spreely.com/NaturalNews
🔴 Pinterest: https://www.pinterest.com/realhealthrangerstore