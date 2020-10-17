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The Bleeding Charity
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4 views • October 17, 2020
From "Sacred Heart" 2004 seanosongs
1989, Junction City, OR
Remastered May 2020, The Cave, Vancouver, BC
Cover art: Jason Armstrong
Inspired by "The Great Divorce," C.S. Lewis, 1945
Lyrics/download:
https://incidentalmusic.ca/track/the-bleeding-charity
Full album:
https://incidentalmusic.ca/album/sacred-heart-full-album
Sally Martin: violin
Linda Zane: vocals
Matthew Parker: piano, keyboards
1989, Junction City, OR
Remastered May 2020, The Cave, Vancouver, BC
Cover art: Jason Armstrong
Inspired by "The Great Divorce," C.S. Lewis, 1945
Lyrics/download:
https://incidentalmusic.ca/track/the-bleeding-charity
Full album:
https://incidentalmusic.ca/album/sacred-heart-full-album
Sally Martin: violin
Linda Zane: vocals
Matthew Parker: piano, keyboards
Keywords
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