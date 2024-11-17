The occupation turns a house into military barracks in 'Anin

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
Residents of the border villages near the apartheid wall suffer from the policy of repeated and intensive daily raids and the occupation of some homes and turning them into military barracks and checkpoints and surveillance, including citizen Yasser Yassin, whose home was occupied by the occupation soldiers and he was forcibly expelled from it without prior warning..
Reporting: Obada Tahayne
Filmed: 16/11/2024
