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Episode #1754 -Thursday- January 16, 2020 - 6PM
Live Broadcast Link - https://youtu.be/QWuWy6_t3Y4
The Pete Santilli Show - Impeachment Trial Begins - Justice Roberts Sworn In - 1754-6P
On Thursday morning President Trump’s historic USMCA Trade Deal was finally passed by the US Senate.
On Wednesday President Trump signed his historic US-China trade deal at the White House. While Trump spent his time helping American families, Democrats spent ALL of their time attacking and smearing President Trump and pushing a sham impeachment. This afternoon Chief Justice John Roberts was sworn in and US Senators were then sworn in.
EMilitia Article:
Guest: Miste Karlfeldt
Executive Director & Founder, Health Freedom Idaho
Miste Karlfeldt is an entrepreneur, mother of four and founder of Health Freedom Idaho. Miste became quite concerned about medical kidnapping by CPS when she became involved with the baby Elijah case in Coeur d’Alene ID in 2017. She began researching the H&W agency and found the abhorrent truth about what CPS was doing to families and children. She began educating families about what to do if CPS shows up at their door. Today, she receives an overwhelming amount of parents calling her to seek help with their tragic CPS cases. Miste has spoken at events such as Autism One and given many interviews, always seeking to spread the truth of health freedom and parental rights. For Miste, it is always about giving parents information and tools to make educated decisions for their children and families. http://www.healthfreedomidaho.org
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