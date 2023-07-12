https://gettr.com/post/p2lsd469ada

07.10 Ava on Live From America with Jeremy Herrell

Unlike democratic countries in the free world, which are bound by the rule of law, China has no rule of law under the CCP’s rule. The CCP is the law, so the CCP can do anything that violates ethics and morals, including human gene editing and genetic experiments.

和自由世界的民主国家有法治约束不同的是，中共统治下的中国没有法治，中共就是法律，所以中共可以做任何违反伦理道德的事情，包括人类基因编辑，基因实验。

