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Full Show: Who’s Winning — Democrats & Communist Terrorists, Or President Trump & America?
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9 views • August 27, 2020
America is watching as the destruction of the Republic instigated by mainstream media and justified by the Democrat party comes to the cities, their streets and their homes. All this is going on while Republicans are glad handing during the Republican National Convention. Harrison Smith comes in studio to do a moment by moment analytical breakdown with the video evidence that lead up to the fatal shootings in Kenosha, Wisconsin. Ali Alexander joins Owen Shroyer in studio to comment on the communist marxist revolution in the streets we are watching. Callers answer the question, who is currently winning in America and what should patriots and President Trump be doing now to save The Republic. Our healthy and delicious storable foods are now available with the shortest lead time we’ve had in months! https://www.infowarsstore.com/health-and-wellness/food?ims=nmudw&;utm_campaign=foodbis&utm_source=brighteon&utm_medium=Text+Link&utm_content=foodbis
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