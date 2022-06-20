Jesus Was Born Again - Joyce Meyer (False Teacher)

Jesus Was Born Again



The minute that blood sacrifice was accepted Jesus was the first human being that was ever born again.

-Joyce Meyer





This is a Word of Faith teaching that contradicts Scripture.





Here Meyer echoes the words of Kenneth Hagin:





Why did He need to be begotten or born? Because He became like we were, separated from God. Because He tasted death for every man, His spirit, His inner man, went to hell in our place.

-Kenneth Hagin





No! Christ became human at His incarnation. The Eternal Son of God, Second Person of the Trinity is the God Man, our New Adam, keeping the Law for us and dying in our place to pay the penalty for our Law breaking. He was not born again. He never needed to be born again. If He did then how could He be a perfect sacrifice for His people. God required a perfect sacrifice to pay for sins. If Christ had to be born again, then He was not that perfect sacrifice.

Being Born Again Means

1. To Be Saved From the Wrath of God For a Person's Sins





And you He made alive, who were dead in trespasses and sins, in which you once walked according to the course of this world, according to the prince of the power of the air, the spirit who now works in the sons of disobedience, among whom also we all once conducted ourselves in the lusts of our flesh, fulfilling the desires of the flesh and of the mind, and were by nature children of wrath, just as the others.

Ephesians 2:1-3

New King James





2.To Have a New Birth





Jesus answered and said to him, “Most assuredly, I say to you, unless one is born again, he cannot see the kingdom of God.

John 3:3

New King James





3. To Be Regenerated

Therefore, if anyone is in Christ, he is a new creation; old things have passed away; behold, all things have become new.

II Corinthians

5:17

New King James





Mrs. Meyer is simply wrong biblically. Why does she teach this? It can only be because she has bought into many of the errors of the Positive Confession movement where many say that Jesus lost his divine nature, went to hell, finished the atonement in hell, and was born again! These are serious errors.