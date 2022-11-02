Sola fide .. have faith in yourself .. ur here, right? Who made you hang out?

t.y.
it was not me or your ardent desire to imbibe a daily intellectual regimen of particle physicys, cryotography, nano molecular chemistry, radionics, plasmonics and telecommunications radio frequency … no.
God said so.
be joyous folks, alert and joyous. Amen
Psalm 119:99
Amen and that is my oldest coming in to hug me and tell me stuff .. Amen, healthy, happy and normal Amen and only Jesus did that … I did all I could but He sent her a cherubim, not me. He rebuilt her faith in herself, not me. I helped by obeying Him and having barely two adult friends because I homeschooled.
Amen for obedience, He always knows best and as Whitney sang, I would rather be alone than unhappy because I went against God, Amen.
