Sola fide .. have faith in yourself .. ur here, right? Who made you hang out?

t.y.

it was not me or your ardent desire to imbibe a daily intellectual regimen of particle physicys, cryotography, nano molecular chemistry, radionics, plasmonics and telecommunications radio frequency … no.

God said so.

be joyous folks, alert and joyous. Amen

Psalm 119:99

Amen and that is my oldest coming in to hug me and tell me stuff .. Amen, healthy, happy and normal Amen and only Jesus did that … I did all I could but He sent her a cherubim, not me. He rebuilt her faith in herself, not me. I helped by obeying Him and having barely two adult friends because I homeschooled.

Amen for obedience, He always knows best and as Whitney sang, I would rather be alone than unhappy because I went against God, Amen.

URLlbry://@P§inerG¥#3/trim.330FFA40-B1E4-4D7A-B5A4-337A05C7DB32#e