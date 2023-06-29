Vaxxed: Bennion Junior High School Teacher Dies Suddenly In His Sleep 💉(2023)

Covid BC





June 28, 2023





Credit: VaccineInjuries.ca





A Taylorsville family is remembering a science teacher at Bennion Junior High School that unexpectedly passed away earlier this week. He was a father of three, and his wife of 18 years, Lindsay Ramsey, said that his family was his whole world.

The two had gone on a cruise to Alaska last week – which she recounted as a wonderful experience where they went whale watching, saw the Totem Bight State Park and a lumberjack show. When they arrived back in Seattle on Sunday where the trip started, she said that Joshua started to feel unwell, which continued as they flew back home Monday.





She said they thought he was catching a cold and that he took cold medicine when they got home and went to bed. The next morning, she was devastated to find he wouldn’t wake up.





“We went to bed that [Monday] night and then I woke up Tuesday and when I went to go check on him, he was gone,” she said.





Family remembers father and Bennion Junior High teacher that passed away in his sleep:





https://www.abc4.com/news/wasatch-front/family-remembers-father-and-bennion-junior-high-teacher-that-passed-away-in-his-sleep/amp/





Mirrored from https://www.bitchute.com/video/hWp3mMJOakza/