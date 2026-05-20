Who do you say Jesus is?

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There's just something about that name, Jesus. Many have claimed to be Jesus themselves. Many have given Him other names. Many claim Jesus is something He's really not. The scriptures make it very clear who Jesus really is. Just listen to this song and you will know the truth - Jesus 101.
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