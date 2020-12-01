© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
"Communist China Purchased Dominion Voting for $400M. Efforts underway to verify" (Please read description below)
Follow
0
Download MP3
Share
Report
41 views • December 01, 2020
From a DOJ spokesperson: “Some media outlets have incorrectly reported that the Department has concluded its investigation of election fraud and announced an affirmative finding of no fraud in the election. That is not what the Associated Press reported nor what the Attorney General stated. The Department will continue to receive and vigorously pursue all specific and credible allegations of fraud as expeditiously as possible.”
The overall owners of USB Securities Co LTD are: *Beijing Guoxiang (33%), *UBS (24.99%), *Guangdong Comm. Group [zh] (14.1%), China Guodian (14%), COFCO Group (14%). ALL CHINESE GOVERNMENT ENTITIES. UBS Securities is a swiss investment bank which owns 24.99% of UBS Securities Co LTD, a CHINESE INVESTMENT BANK. The remaining 75% of USB Securities Co LTD is owned by the CHINESE GOVERNMENT
"New information being received NOW that Communist China purchased Dominion Voting in October for $400 Million. 'Efforts underway to verify'. If true, this confirms other evidence that Communists intend to overthrow our government." See Attorney Lin Wood's Tweet for yourself here: https://twitter.com/LLinWood/status/1333815984390610945
See Lin Wood's follow-up tweet concerning this new information: "Stay tuned for details, Sidney Powell & I will be speaking tomorrow in Georgia." https://twitter.com/LLinWood/status/1333831292803313665
So much EVIDENCE and SWORN affidavits and YET AG BARR is denying there's NONE! What the hell is going on in D.C.?????? “There’s been one assertion that would be systemic fraud and that would be the claim that machines were programmed essentially to skew the election results. And the DHS and DOJ have looked into that, and so far, we haven’t seen anything to substantiate that." ~ Attorney General William Barr
The overall owners of USB Securities Co LTD are: *Beijing Guoxiang (33%), *UBS (24.99%), *Guangdong Comm. Group [zh] (14.1%), China Guodian (14%), COFCO Group (14%). ALL CHINESE GOVERNMENT ENTITIES. UBS Securities is a swiss investment bank which owns 24.99% of UBS Securities Co LTD, a CHINESE INVESTMENT BANK. The remaining 75% of USB Securities Co LTD is owned by the CHINESE GOVERNMENT
"New information being received NOW that Communist China purchased Dominion Voting in October for $400 Million. 'Efforts underway to verify'. If true, this confirms other evidence that Communists intend to overthrow our government." See Attorney Lin Wood's Tweet for yourself here: https://twitter.com/LLinWood/status/1333815984390610945
See Lin Wood's follow-up tweet concerning this new information: "Stay tuned for details, Sidney Powell & I will be speaking tomorrow in Georgia." https://twitter.com/LLinWood/status/1333831292803313665
So much EVIDENCE and SWORN affidavits and YET AG BARR is denying there's NONE! What the hell is going on in D.C.?????? “There’s been one assertion that would be systemic fraud and that would be the claim that machines were programmed essentially to skew the election results. And the DHS and DOJ have looked into that, and so far, we haven’t seen anything to substantiate that." ~ Attorney General William Barr
Keywords
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.