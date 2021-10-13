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FDA lied: they approved Comirnaty
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480 views • October 13, 2021
We can't trust them anymore. If mandated, flee!
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Jab FREE Employment
Any calibration experience or technician experience, I am the Director of Human Resources and Legal Affairs for a global calibration company and we are always hiring, especially veterans, and will never force vaccinations. They can contact me at 916-626-1452
https://www.ailofindiana.com/
Can hire all throughout the USA. Can work virtually or in person. No JAB Required. We provide Union Members supplemental benefits.
https://www.coreysdigs.com/health-science/covid-19-resources-medical-legal-forms-jobs-other-critical-information/
https://novaxmandate.org
https://gab.com/groups/49159
https://redballoon.work/jobs/
https://novaxjobsusa.com/
https://www.thefreedomjobnetwork.com/
https://www.coreysdigs.com/health-science/covid-19-resources-medical-legal-forms-jobs-other-critical-information/
https://t.me/ClotFreeCareers/14
https://gab.com/groups/49159
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