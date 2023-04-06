https://gettr.com/post/p2dmfppcbcc

4/4/2023 【NFSC in Solidarity with Miles Guo Outside the SDNY Court】Kevin Smith, Founder of Loud Majority, an American grassroot movement: What is supposed to only happen in Communist China and other communist countries is happening in America. The CCP’s influence over America is everywhere, and thanks to the New Federal State of China for fighting back the CCP!

#freeMilesGuo #FreeYvetteWang #freeMilesGuoNow #FreeYvetteWangNow





4/4/2023 【纽约南区法庭外新中国联邦人声援文贵先生】美国草根运动“发声的大多数”创始人凯文·史密斯：本应只发生在中共国和其他共产主义国家的事情，现在却发生在美国。中共对美国的渗透无处不在，非常感谢新中国联邦对中共的反击！

#释放郭文贵 #释放王雁平 #立即释放郭文贵 #立即释放王雁平





