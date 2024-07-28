DA 🐻 BEARS

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
Some items of interest:
WOW- Famous Canadian Rockies resort town of Jasper has been burned to the ground by wildfires. Video shows total devastation in neighborhoods...
https://x.com/CitizenFreePres/status/1816845009825726654
https://files.abovetopsecret.com/files/img/ut521066ca.JPG
UC unveils steep price tag for handling campus protests: $29 million, most for policing...
https://www.yahoo.com/news/uc-unveils-steep-price-tag-203005657.html
Morning 👋😃☕️🏡... Three men with connections to white supremacist groups were sentenced Thursday in federal court after plotting to destroy a power grid in the northwestern United States, according to the U.S. Department of Justice...
https://abcnews.go.com/US/wireStory/men-including-marines-sentenced-involvement-plot-destroy-power-112310323