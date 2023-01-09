Pain Education Podcast: Heal at 256 mph | Introduction to Neurology & Osteopathy with Bill Parravano

Neurology is the web that interconnects all communication of the body and directly interacting with the body at that level and assisting it in getting back into a safe, supported, healing space is the fastest way out of decades of pain and back to baseline. This is the first episode of our re-lauched Pain Education Podcast - a weekly chat with Bill Parravano, founder and CEO of the Comella Foundation and Alex Corey of Cultivated Change. Join us Live at 1 PM EST every Tuesday as we answer your questions on pain reduction and empowering your body to heal through osteopathic healing modalities, nutrition, hydration, and lifestyle change. In this episode, we set the basis of using neurology as the lens through which to view the human body. This episode we touch on: -The Web of Neurology -Self-Sabotage -Direct & Indirect Approaches to bodywork -Osteopathy -Pravilo & Healing through Traction Look for our podcast each week, Tuesday at 1 PM Show Notes: ________________________________________ #reset #healing #painrelief Get out of Pain: https://thekneepainguru.com Pain Education Podcast: https://thecomellafoundation.org/pain-education-podcast/ Health, Nutrition, Lifestyle: https://bio.link/AlexanderCorey Comella Foundation Newsletter: https://thecomellafoundation.org/ Make a Tax-Deductible Donation: https://thecomellafoundation.org/donate/ Become a Health Coach: https://bit.ly/35Yt0AA Magnesium: https://bit.ly/3iCtExn Zerodrop footwear: https://bit.ly/3FJw5Wi Hydration: https://bit.ly/3i4wwDf Become a Hydrogen Baller: https://bit.ly/3G1nEpU Food Forest Abundance: https://bit.ly/3NPIkmC Connect with Alex: ▶️Join My Newsletter: https://bit.ly/3bsSJqU ▶️All media: https://bio.link/alexandercorey ▶️Telegram Group - https://t.me/AlexanderCorey ▶️Support Videos Like This: Buy Me A Coffee: https://bit.ly/3NPMgVl Donate: https://bit.ly/3aBEMo9 https://paypal.me/CultivatedChange DISCLAIMER: Nothing in this video is meant to diagnose, treat, or prescribe a medical condition. Seek the advice of a licensed medical professional before starting any new fitness, dietary, or supplementation protocol.

