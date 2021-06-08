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OBiden Considering Florida Travel Ban For Americans! No Mask, NWO Controlled Privileges
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200 views • June 08, 2021
The dictators appear to be at it again!! I hope and pray for my American friends that this does not come into play. I do believe it would be a decision that Biden will regret, because the people will rise up against such a move, it is already beginning to happen now!
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