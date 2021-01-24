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Immigration and the Old Indian Trick
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20 views • January 24, 2021
One of the most fashionable arguments against border-control is to claim that if you’re not an American Indian you have no moral right to tell foreigners they can’t immigrate. Jared Taylor of American Renaissance explains why anyone who tells you this is either stupid or thinks you’re stupid.
First posted on YouTube on January 3, 2019. American Renaissance was banned from YouTube on June 29, 2020.
Website: https://www.amren.com/
Gab: https://gab.ai/AmRenaissance
Telegram: https://t.me/amrenofficial
First posted on YouTube on January 3, 2019. American Renaissance was banned from YouTube on June 29, 2020.
Website: https://www.amren.com/
Gab: https://gab.ai/AmRenaissance
Telegram: https://t.me/amrenofficial
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