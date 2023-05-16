Moms On A Mission | Education | Battle For The American Mind - Chapter 3

Our review of the book, “Battle For The American Mind” continues as we discuss chapter three. Author, Pete Hegseth, explains that the real battlefield is not the colleges but kindergartens. By the time kids get to college, they are already indoctrinated. He shares that the battlefield for the hearts and minds of our children is the 16,000 hours that they spend in k-12 classrooms. The 16,000 war! Abraham Lincoln warned that the philosophy in the schoolroom in one generation becomes the philosophy of the government in the next. America spends more on schools annually than on our national defense…700 billion dollars, annually! He shares a startling fact that Howard Zinn, a self- proclaimed America hating socialist, has embedded his views not only in universities but now in textbooks all across all grades of the nation.









https://www.amazon.com/Battle-American-Mind-Uprooting-Miseducation/dp/0063215047/ref=sr_1_1?hvadid=602203108496&hvdev=c&hvlocphy=9026542&hvnetw=g&hvqmt=e&hvrand=7798814575362656435&hvtargid=kwd-1676879154396&hydadcr=12914_9733998&keywords=battle+for+the+american+mind+pete&qid=1682179831&sr=8-1





