⚡️ Russian Defence Ministry report on the progress of the special military operation - 1400, February 13, 2023

⚡️Russian Defence Ministry report on the progress of the special military operation (13 February 2023)

The Armed Forces of the Russian Federation continue the special military operation.

◻️In Kupyansk direction, artillery fire from the 'Zapad' Group of Forces inflicted damage on the AFU units in the areas of Dvurechnaya, Krakhmalnoye, Gryanikovka, Timkovka (Kharkov region), as well as Novoselovskoye (Lugansk People's Republic).

💥More than 30 Ukrainian servicemen, two armoured fighting vehicles, three vehicles, and a D-20 howitzer were destroyed during the day.





◻️In Krasny Liman direction, as a result of artillery fire and heavy flamethrower systems of the 'Tsentr' Group of Forces in the areas of Yampolovka of the Donetsk People's Republic, Chervonaya Dibrova, Chervonopopovka, Kuzmino and Stelmakhovka (Lugansk People's Republic), more than 80 AFU servicemen, three armoured fighting vehicles, and a D-30 howitzer were destroyed.





◻️In Donetsk direction, volunteer assault units with the fire support of Missile Troops and Artillery of the 'Yug' Group of Forces have liberated the settlement of Krasnaya Gora (Donetsk People's Republic).





💥Over 150 Ukrainian troops, four armoured fighting vehicles, six pickup trucks, and two D-30 howitzers have suffered losses during the day.





◻️In South Donetsk direction, the 'Vostok' Group of Forces inflicted a fire damage on concentrations of AFU manpower and hardware in areas of Prechistovka and Ugledar (Donetsk People's Republic).





💥More than 60 Ukrainian servicemen, three armoured fighting vehicles, four pickup trucks, one D-20 howitzer, and two D-30 howitzers were destroyed.





💥Two Grad MLRS and two Gvozdika self-propelled howitzers have been destroyed as part of a counter-battery operation in Kherson during the day.





💥Operational-Tactical Aviation, Missile Troops and Artillery of the Armed Forces of the Russian Federation have neutralised 82 AFU artillery units at their firing positions, enemy's manpower and hardware in 126 areas during the day.





◻️An armament repair and recovery facility of the 95th Airborne Assault Brigade of the Ukrainian Armed Forces has been hit near the town of Slovyansk (Donetsk People's Republic).





◻️Air defence units have shot down six HIMARS multiple-launch rocket systems and also destroyed nine Ukrainian unmanned aerial vehicles in the areas of Kremennaya, Chervonopopovka, Zhovtnevoye, Golikovo (Lugansk People's Republic), Petrovskoye in Zaporozhye Region, Sagi, Katerinovka, and Marinskoye (Kherson region).





📊In total, 384 airplanes and 207 helicopters, 3,114 unmanned aerial vehicles, 404 anti-aircraft missile systems, 7,852 tanks and other armoured fighting vehicles, 1,017 combat vehicles equipped with multiple launch rocket systems, 4,082 field artillery cannons and mortars, as well as 8,363 units of special military hardware have been destroyed during the special military operation.