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Lesson 1- The Idea of the Center of Gravity (Mechanics)
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60 views • January 25, 2021
Demonstrations in Physics was an educational science series produced in Australia by ABC Television in 1969. The series was hosted by American scientist Julius Sumner Miller, who demonstrated experiments involving various disciplines in the world of physics.
Lesson 1-15 (Mechanics)
Lesson 1-15 (Mechanics)
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